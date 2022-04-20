Illuminate Ellora Caves to promote night tourism

Aurangabad, April 20:

The Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) has appealed the ministry of tourism (Union and State) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to promote night tourism by illuminating the world heritage Ellora Caves. ATDF demanded to allow visiting the tourists from 7 pm to 11 pm.

ATDF president Jaswant Singh through a memorandum underlined that the night tourism will be a boon and give respite to the tourism industry. The ASI is already illuminating number of monuments across the capital (in Delhi) to promote night tourism.

The memorandum underlined that Ellora Caves is an amalgamation of three religions - Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism - and recommended to illuminate one cave (Number 16, 33 and 10) of each religion. The development would be a travelers delight. The footfall will increase and large number of tourists would prefer visiting in the evening hours during the ongoing sultry weather. It will also boost the local economy, create job avenues, encourage developing infrastructures around the heritage, stated the memorandum submitted to

the union minister of tourism G. Kishan Reddy, State minister for tourism Aditya Thackeray, union Minister of State (Finance) Bhagwat Karad, Director General (Tourism) Ganji Kamala Vardhana Rao, Director-General (ASI)

V. Vidyavathi, MLC (Aurangabad) Ambadas Danve and others.