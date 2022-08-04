Illumination of five iconic monuments on tri-colour theme to mark 75 years of Indian Independence

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has geared up to illuminate five heritage monuments, falling under its jurisdiction, as a part ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ ( 75 years of Indian Independence) celebration, from August 9 to 15.

Every year August 9 is celebrated as August Kranti Diwas (or the beginning of the Quit India Movement) and August 15 as Independence Day.

“The ASI headquarters (New Delhi) is conducting a series of online meetings with all heads of the circles and other concerned officers in this regard. A detailed programme to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence Day. Acting upon the orders, the superintending archaeologist (Aurangabad Circle) is on his toes and is in tune with all his subordinates of sub-circles to implement the rare programme successfully. The ASI headquarters has selected world heritage Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves and three other iconic monuments - Chand Minar (Daulatabad Fort), Bibi ka Maqbara (Aurangabad) and Salabat Khan's tomb (Ahmednagar) from the Aurangabad Circle for illumination on tri-colour theme. After trial, the illumination will probably be done from August 7,” said the reliable sources.

The superintending archaeologist (Aurangabad Circle) Milan Kumar Chauley was not available in his office to throw more light on the details of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav programme as he was engaged in an official case in the court.

Re-illumination of monuments

Earlier, the circle had illuminated three monuments - Bibi ka Maqbara, Chand Minar and Salabat Khan's tomb - from its jurisdiction to mark the 100 crore figure of Covid vaccination in the country for two days in October 2021.

- High mast with national flag will be fixed permanently at Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves and Daulatabad Fort.

- Two world heritage sites and three other monuments will be lit up from August 9 to 15.

Permanent flag mast by Aug 15

The sources added, “To instil patriotism and encourage tourists and visitors to take pride in the completion of 75 years to our country’s independence, the Central Government through ASI headquarters has ordered all the circles to permanently install high mast with national flag on the campus of important heritage monuments. The high mast probably 15 metres to 25 metres in height will be erected at Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves and Daulatabad Fort. The ground-level technical survey has been done. Very soon, the circle authorities will test whether each mast with a national flag of 10x15 feet size is suitable for 180 km/hr wind speed. The flag mast will be installed on open spaces in front of both the caves, while the high mast at Daulatabad Fort will be installed at the vertex point, near Mendha Top or cannon, by August 15.”