IMA demands to amend laws for stringent action against attackers

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

The State unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded to amend laws for stringent action against those who attack doctors.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, IMA State unit president Dr Suhas Pingle said that the attackers were being made on doctors continuously, but, no attacker was imprisoned till today as they are released on the bail immediately.

The executive committee meeting of IMA was held in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

In the meeting, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad released a white paper on ‘Healthcare Violence’ prepared by the IMA.

IMA State unit secretary Dr Mangesh Pate, its city branch president Dr Sachin Fadnavis, secretary Dr Ujjwala Dahphale, Dr Santosh Ranajalkar, Dr Anupam Takalkar, Dr Yashwant Gade, Dr Vikas Deshmukh and others were present.

Dr Suhas Pingle said that there is no implementation of laws, so, those who attack doctors do not get strict punishment.

“A person who attacks doctors should get seven years imprisonment. He should not be granted bail. The hospitals should get compensation for damages,” he said.

The white paper will be submitted to the Central Government.

Dr Mangesh Pate said that the health service had witnessed a change during the last three decades. “Earlier, the health service was social service while today it has become business. There should be uniform prices police for medicines across the country,” he added.