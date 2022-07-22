Impeccable CBSE Board results pour in for Stepping Stones School

Aurangabad, July 22:

Students of Stepping Stones High School have left no stone unturned to excel in X and XII results this year also. The Steppers performed exceedingly well in examinations as the school as usual recorded 100 per cent result.

In all 95 students of grade XII from the Science, Commerce and Humanities streams appeared for the examinations. Avani Sirsikar (Humanities stream) stood first in the school with 98.2 per cent while Siddhi Sancheti from Commerce stream scored 97.6 per cent. A total of 18 students secured 95 per cent and above similarly 18 more students secured 80 to 90 per cent.

Students attain exemplary results in X

The grade X Steppers have also attained exemplary results and proved their mettle. Aditya Kasliwal has topped the list with 98.4 per cent. Sakshi Kangane and Afshan Shaikh scored 98.2 per cent and garnered second place. A total of 58 students have secured 90 per cent and above while 47 students scored between 80 to 90 per cent. The school is proud of its Steppers who have set such higher performance benchmarks for schools across.

Principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize said that this result is an outcome of the untiring and focused endeavour of students who worked conscientiously under the guidance of erudite and devoted faculty. The Management, the Principal, the Vice Principal, teachers and staff congratulated the students and their families for their commendable achievements.