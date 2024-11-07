Impetus to development in Mahayuti Govt: MLA Jaiswal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A large number of development works were done throughout the State during the Mahayuti Government. It will continue the development works in the coming period as well,” said Pradeep Jaiswal, the candidate of the Mahayuti from Central Constituency, during the Padyatra.

Jaiswal took out a Padyatra at Butterfly Garden, Yadav Nagar in Hudco area on Thursday, for election campaigning.

A large number of office-bearers, workers and citizens of Mahayuti participated in this.

During this Padyatra, citizens told Jaiswal about their problems and requested him to solve them. Voters also assured Jaiswal that they would elect him with a large majority. In this padayatra, women performed.

‘Aukshan’ on Jaiswal at various places. Citizens welcomed him by bursting firecrackers and showering flowers. Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Rajput, Raju Ahire, Yuvraj Wakekar, Ramesh Kharat, Sagar Khatri, Shubham Gavandar, Chintan Shah and others were present.