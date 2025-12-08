Implement a time-bound program for stray dogs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Supreme Court has issued directives regarding the action to be taken by local self-government bodies concerning stray dogs. In line with these directives, provide designated places for shelter, accommodation, and feeding of stray dogs, implement sterilisation procedures, and establish medical treatment facilities through a time-bound program, instructed district collector Deelip Swami on Monday. A meeting of the District Level Animal Cruelty Prevention Society was held at the District Collector’s office.

The District Collector said that the responsibilities include sterilising stray dogs, vaccinating them, deworming, arranging proper shelter, designating specific feeding spots and ensuring food is provided only at those spots, initiating penal action against those who feed dogs in open public areas, setting up a helpline number for citizens' complaints regarding stray dogs, ensuring resolution of complaints, and establishing a well-equipped veterinary hospital. Public hospitals must also maintain sufficient stock of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulins, he added.

Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats in the district have been instructed to implement these directives. The Directorate of Municipal Administration has appointed coordination officers for the same. The Collector instructed that stray dogs found in public places should be caught, sterilised, vaccinated, and then relocated to designated shelters.

ZP ceo Ankit, resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate, assistant commissioner (Animal Husbandry) Dr. Raman Ingle, district deputy commissioner (Animal Husbandry) Dr. Nanasaheb Kadam, and others were present.