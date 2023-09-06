Importance of sanskar in education

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sandhan Sagar Maharaj said that education without sanskar can never be imagined to develop a nation. He was speaking on the occasion of Teachers Day at Parswanath Brahmachari Ashram in Ellora Jain Gurukul.

Maharaj said that today's education system is not only economic and literal, but education system with culture and students should be in good health. He stressed on the importance of using the word ‘Guruji’ instead of ‘Sir’ to address teachers, ‘Vidyalaya’ instead of ‘School’, ‘Dhanyawad’ instead of ‘Thank you’ and pronouncing and using Indian names for other words.

He also said that four measures that can develop a nation are Gurukul system of education, skill upgrading, education as a service, and education in mother tongue. On the occasion, five hundred teachers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district were felicitated.