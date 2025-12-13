Impressive performance of one-act play 'Tinke- Ka-Sahara'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various programs are being held to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM). The Hindi one-act play 'Tinke Ka Sahara' by the MGM University team had become a topic of discussion at the AIU-Zonal Youth Festival. This play was performed today in the Rukmini Auditorium in the presence of dignitaries.

MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Dean Dr Rekha Shelke, MGM Project Director Dr Prerna Dalvi, Heads of Departments Dr Raju Sonawane, Dr Shiv Kadam and others were present.

The play effectively depicted the weaving of human relationships, the support within a family, cooperation during times of crisis, and the strength of the family system that sustains a person.

The performance emotionally portrayed how the support of words and presence given to each other during difficult times can help a person overcome adversity. 'Tinke Ka Sahara', written and directed by MGM University research student Rameshwar Zinjurde.