Improve academic performance, boost your confidence at the LTCC's 'Skill Development Camp'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) is hosting a skill development camp for children between the ages of 10 and 16. The camp, scheduled from June 5 to June 10, will take place at the Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhavan. Aimed at enhancing the students abilities and providing numerous benefits, the programme offers an array of activities and workshops.

The LTCC skill development camp for 2023 promises an array of benefits to young attendees. Participants can expect improved academic performance, increased classroom engagement, and enhanced communication skills. Moreover, the camp aims to boost confidence levels and facilitate effective conversations with teachers, parents, and peers. Strengthening English language proficiency will allow students to access and comprehend academic resources more easily, leading to improved performance.

The programme further encourages students to actively participate in various school functions, events, seminars, and online forums. By conquering stage fear, participants will gain the confidence necessary for compelling presentations. The camp also focuses on developing vital skills such as decision-making, problem-solving, and leadership qualities, fostering an independent and well-rounded personality.

Workshop covers different areas

To achieve these objectives, the camp offers diverse workshops covering different areas. Students will refine their grammar, pronunciation, and fluency in speech and thoughts. They will also acquire situational English skills, learning relevant words and phrases. In addition, the camp will emphasize non-verbal communication skills, including effective body language.

The comprehensive programme also includes sessions on smart skills, encompassing ownership, responsibility, empathy, creativity, leadership, self-control, teamwork, time management, adaptability, and anger management.

For more information

Interested individuals can enroll in the camp with an entry fee of Rs 400 for LTCC Campus members and Rs 600 for non-members. For further details and registration, contact the organizers at 7709890723, 7387333878, or 9423931873.