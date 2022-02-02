Imran Mehendi’s mental condition is stable

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

A committee, established to check the mental condition of hardcore criminal Imran Shaikh Naser Shaikh alias Imran Mehendi, accused in various murder cases and being held in the ‘Anda’ Cell in the jail, clarified before the Aurangabad division bench that his mental condition is stable.

The hearing on the petition requesting that the mental condition of accused Imran Mehendi is getting bad and hence he should be taken out of the Anda cell was held before the division bench comprising Justice V K Jadhav and Justice Sudeepkumar More on Monday.

The bench issued an order to the government prosecutor to provide information about the number of prisoners in the Anda Cell, in which case he is kept in the cell and the procedure to keep the prisoners in the cell.

The committee established to check the mental condition of Imran Mehendi informed that his mental condition is stable. The chief judicial magistrate inspected the condition of the prison and also clicked the photographs of the Anda Cell.

The bench granted permission to see these photographs to the lawyer of the petitioner Rupeshkumar Jaiswal. The next hearing will be on February 28.