Published: April 8, 2022 05:50 PM

Imranullah Siddiqui bereaved

Aurangabad, April 8:

A resident of Barapulla (in Mill Corner), Shahnaz Begum w/o Imranullah Siddiqui, has died of brief illness on late Thursday (April 7) evening. She was 68.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Masjid Barapulla on Friday morning, while the burial took place at Eidgah Qabrastan in Cantonment.

She is survived by husband, one son Farhan Siddiqui and five daughters.

