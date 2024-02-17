IMS Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrates remarkable success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IMS Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recently organized the Achievers Meet 2023, honoring over 35 top achievers who secured placements in esteemed management institutions across India, including IIMs, FMS-DU, XLRI, and others. Center director Pritesh Vyas attributed this success to strategic hard work and strong student-teacher bonds.

Among the notable achievements, 35 IMS-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar students secured positions in prestigious institutions, including IIM Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, and Kozikode, and various new IIMs. Notably, 70 percent of these high achievers hailed from non-engineering backgrounds. Some of the top final selects include Rohan Gaikwad, Naman Sanghavi, Shreyas Raibole, Dhananjay Patil, Vaishnavi Wasalwar, Yashraj Mohrir, Dipesh Agrawal, Krishna Mantri, Anshita Bothra, Kalpesh Solunke, Sumedh Shelke, Aditya Sable, Nimish Nanotkar, Abhishek Kabra, Himanshu Salunke, Prithvirajsingh Rajput, Binitha Baby, Prathamesh Dungu, Pooja Agrawal, Neha Jagdale, Gargi Deshmukh, Sarthak Sutavane, Chinmay Deshmukh Tanish Agrawal and Darshana Jadhav. Established in 1977 by Prof NR Rane, IMS is present in over 50 cities with 100 centers nationwide.