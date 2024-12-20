In-casing of water pipeline on Paithan Road needs Rs 300 crore!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The main water pipeline of 2500 mm diameter has been laid on the Paithan road. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constructed a tar road over the pipeline for a stretch of 12 to 14 km. To correct this mistake, NHAI is exploring whether it is possible to cover the pipeline with cement concrete (in-casing) on all three sides. The discussions in this regard are underway, said the sources. If the plan to cover the pipeline with in-casing for up to 20 km is implemented, it will cost around Rs 300 crore. The biggest question is who will bear this cost. Experts in the field have concluded that, technically, this solution seems nearly impossible.

In 2020, the decision was made to lay a water pipeline on the Paithan road. However, after this decision, the COVID-19 pandemic began, and for two years, no work was done. In 2022, the actual work began. The water pipeline was laid on the 8-metre space allocated by the NHAI. Over the past two years, 34 kilometres, out of the 39, of water pipeline work were completed. Later on, NHAI initiated laying a road over the pipeline for 20 km, with the tar road completed for 12 to 14 km. NHAI officials haven't stopped there; they have also demanded Rs 173 crore from MJP, claiming that the delay in laying the pipeline caused losses to the road contractor. There is now ongoing discussion at the MJP office that the proposal of in-casing has been tabled by the NHAI only.

What is in-casing?

It refers to placing a cement concrete cover on both sides of a water pipeline and placing a slab over it to ensure that the pipeline is protected on all three sides. For a 2500 mm water pipeline, if in-casing is to be done for 20 km, concrete material of at least M-20 grade would need to be used. The estimated cost for this work would be around Rs 300 crore. The biggest question, however, is who will bear this cost?

Meeting at Divisional Commissionerate on January 1

A meeting of the committee established by the Aurangabad bench's order will be held on January 1. This meeting, chaired by the Divisional Commissioner, will focus on discussions regarding the work of the NHAI and MJP. The details of this meeting will later be presented before the bench. A court hearing is scheduled to be held on January 6.