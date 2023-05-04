In-laws booked for torturing woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police booked four persons for torturing daughter-in-law demanding her to bring Rs 1.5 lakh from her parents.

Police said, a 23-year-old woman from Ranjangaon was married to Rahul Dipke (Rama Deoulgaon, Hingoli) around one and a half years back. After a few months of the marriage, her husband and in-laws started torturing her asking her to bring money from her parents. Hence, she lodged a compliant with Waluj MIDC police station against her husband Rahul, mother-in-law Saptaphula, father-in-law Baburao and brother-in-law Sharan.