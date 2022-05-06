In-laws torture lady doctor for dowry

Aurangabad, May 6:

Satara police have booked the husband and in-laws of a lady doctor demanding her to bring money from her parents.

Police said, the victim is a postgraduation student in the Medical College at Jalgaon. She was married to Dr Chetan Pralhadrao Shinde (Delux Park, Satara area) on January 18, 2019. In the marriage, her parents had spent huge amount of money and also gave expensive gifts and jewellery to the in-laws. However, after a month of marriage, her husband and in-laws started torturing her mentally and physically for bringing money from her parents for construction of a hospital.

On July 2019, her in-laws severely beat her and drove her out of the house. Their relatives intervene and she came back to the house. On November 2019, her sister-in-law abused her and quarreled with her.

Meanwhile, Dr Chetan filed a divorce petition with the family court on January 30, 2020.

Fed up with frequent torture, the victim lodged a complaint with Satara police while a case has been registered against her husband Chetan, father-in-law Pralhadrao, Laxmanrao Kharode, Kalyan Kanke and four women. PSI Anita Fasate is further investigating the case.