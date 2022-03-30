In the future, Aurangabad will be everyone's favorite city: Collector

Inauguration of Credai's five day 'Dream Expo 2022'

Aurangabad, March 30:

Roads, railways and air services in Aurangabad are improving day by day along with the water distribution system. All of us are working together to attract maximum investment. The builders here are also offering affordable housing and are implementing unique ideas for solar-equipped buildings, green buildings and parking. With all this in mind, Aurangabad will be everyone's favorite city in the near future, said district collector Sunil Chavan during the inauguration of the ‘Dream Expo 2022’ organized by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) at Jabinda Ground on Wednesday.

Speaking further Chavan said that various options will be available through around 100 stalls at the expo. Credai has definitely contributed to the city’s growth and will continue to do so. He also appealed to Credai to build affordable houses for the poor. Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey said that geographically Aurangabad is the best city to live in and is developing fast. Therefore, everyone's attention is on the city. He also appealed to the people to take maximum advantage of this exhibition.

6, 7 and 8 BHK flats

Aurangabad Credai president Nitin Bagadia said, "We have heard of three, four and five BHK flats. Now we will see six, seven and eight BHK flats. Previously it was a four storey apartment, now it will be possible to build 15 to 21 storeys. The decision will change the face of the city. Any city is known for its buildings, whether the buildings are old or new. Aurangabad is also ready to create a new identity with the old city.

No price hike for five days at the expo

All CREDAI members in Aurangabad have decided not to raise prices for five days of the expo in view of the new financial year and Gudi Padwa. Consumers should definitely take advantage of it. After that the price will definitely go up by Rs 400 to Rs 500 per sq ft. So everyone who wants to buy a house should take advantage of this opportunity. The benefit of the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana will also be given. He appealed to as many citizens as possible to take advantage of this opportunity by visiting the exhibition.

State Bank of India DGM Ravi Kumar Verma, HDFC business head Chandrakant Zade, former Credai Maharashtra president Rajendrasingh Jabinda, elected president Pramod Khairnar, joint secretary Narendrasingh Jabinda, secretary Akhil Khanna, coordinator and vice president Sangram Pathare, Bhaskar Chaudhary, Papalal Goyal, Sunil Patil, Ravi Vattamvar, expo co-coordinator Ajit Bapat, Balaji Yerawar, city engineer Sakharam Panzade and others were present.