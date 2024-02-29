Inaugural celebration held at Dharmatirtha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The first anniversary of the Dharmatirtha witnessed fervor and devotion as 27 revered saints and thousands of devotees gathered for the occasion at Dharmatirth near Kachner on Wednesday.

Led by Acharya Guptinandiji Gurudev and Vibhavsagarji Gurudev, the event marked the establishment of the historic pilgrimage site. Various religious ceremonies were held, including the consecration of nine new temples by Dharmarajshri Tapobhumi Digambar Jain Trust. The day featured rituals like flag hoisting and grand abhishek of Lord Parshwanath. Attendees were treated to Maha Prasad and a ceremony where 12 families performed the traditional maternal worship and cradle ceremony. The event, coordinated by Navin Jain and others, concluded with blessings from Acharya Guptinand Gurudev and Acharya Vibhavsagar Gurudev, followed by cultural performances and acknowledgments.