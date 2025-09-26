Inauguration of Chikalthana commercial complex in eight days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following the tragic suicide of Rajeshwar Navpute in Chikalthana on Thursday, the municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth reviewed the progress of the planned commercial complex in the area on Friday. He directed senior officials to complete the tender process immediately and hold the groundbreaking ceremony within eight days. He also inquired about the reasons for delays in the tender process.

Earlier, on June 28–29, the municipal corporation had demolished 500 properties to widen a 200-foot road in Chikalthana. While the construction on these properties was unauthorised, owners claimed the land was theirs. Navpute’s house was also affected, but it had not been demolished, leading to his suicide on Thursday. Citizens protested with his body on Jalna Road, which ended after the administration promised compensation.

To provide employment opportunities to those affected in Chikalthana, the civic body decided to construct a commercial complex. During Friday’s review, Sreekanth found that even the file for land measurement fees of Rs 48,000 had been neglected. He sternly instructed officials to expedite the tender process and ensure the ‘bhoomipujan ceremony takes place within eight days.

Planning of 70 shops

The commercial complex will be built on 1.5 acres in front of District Civil Hospital, comprising 70 shops, with a rental rate of Rs 1 per square meter. A dedicated space for statues of national figures is also planned alongside the complex, with an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore.

Officials’ laxity

The tender process requires verification of contractor documents, completion of formalities, qualification of contractors, and opening of submitted rates. However, municipal officials have not completed these steps in recent days. According to sources, political interference has contributed to the delays.