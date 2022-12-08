Inauguration of Vande Mataram sabhagruha on Friday

Hall has a seating capacity of 1076 seats with modern facilities

Aurangabad: The Vande Mataram Sabhagruha will finally be inaugurated on December 9. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil will inaugurate the hall in the presence of dignitaries. It took eight years for the construction of the hall.

The foundation of the hall was laid on July 17, 2014 by the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan. The Bhumi Pujan ceremony for the hall was done during the Congress-NCP government and the construction of the auditorium was completed during the Mahavikas Aghadi government and will be inaugurated in the term of the Shinde Fadnavis government. With the dates of the minister confirmed, the officials have started preparations for the programme on a war footing. Along with Patil, Principal secretary of higher and technical education Vikas Chandra Rastogi, Director of technical education Abhay Wagh will be present.

Facilities at the hall

The four-storied building in two acres area-8033.67 sqm. has a terraced garden, 2 halls, 1 art gallery, seating capacity of 1076 in the auditorium. There is a 250 seat capacity amphitheater, exhibition center, 5 rooms for VIPs, 6 guest rooms, parking for 100 cars and 200 two-wheelers, 2 make-up rooms, 4 green rooms, 2 practice halls, state-of-the-art and automatic lighting, sound system, Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning worth Rs 1.04 crores and lift facility.