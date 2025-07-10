Income Tax notice to Minister Sanjay Shirsat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Income Tax Department (ITD) issued a notice to Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat recently over the gap in the income details of two elections.

Minister Shirsat said that he had sought time from the IT Department to reply to this notice.

The IT Department has recently served a notice to Sanjay Shirsat, the minister from the Shinde group in the Mahayuti Government. Speaking as the chief guest at a programme organised by ICAI on Saturday, Minister Shirsat admitted that the Department had issued a notice to him.

Shirsat's statement in the programme was widely speculated. He stated that black money could no longer be used.

He also said that this statement is for him. The notice received by Shirsat is being considered a big blow to the Shinde Sena. Shirsat has been in the news for the past few months. His son had participated in the auction of the Vedant Hotel of the city. There is talk of the IT Department turning its attention towards Shirsat after a complaint was made by AIMIM State president Imtiaz Jaleel.

Easy to earn money, difficult to use it

Minister Shirsat informed the media that the IT Department had asked him about his wealth during the elections of the year 2019 and the increase in wealth in 2024. He was asked to clarify this notice by July 9. The minister said that he had sought time to respond to the notice. However, he also mentioned that it was easy to earn money, but, difficult to use it.

High-level inquiry ordered in Vedant case

The Chief Minister ordered a high-level inquiry into the Hotel Vedant case. Following this, the IT Department's notice to Shirsat has sparked heated discussions in political circles.