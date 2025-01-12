Increase standard of education using modern technology: Minister Atul Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Special efforts should be made to enhance the standard of education using modern technology so that it will help children survive in the increasing competition in the future,” said Minister Atul Save.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day tri-annual education camp organised at MIT by Bhartiya Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha (BSPS) on Sunday.

Atul Save said that teachers would create ideal students with taking knowledge through the camp and it would be complementary to enhance the quality of education.

BSPS president Dr Surendra Alurkar, MIT Director General Munish Sharma, Umesh Jagtap, Hemant Vaidya, Dr Jayant Joshi, coordinator Mahesh Kasture and Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Tricentennial Celebration Committee President Jyoti Thakur were present.

In the presidential speech at the valedictory ceremony, Dr Alurkar said while instilling life values in others, one should be virtuous oneself. In his introductory speech, Umesh Jagtap explained the concept of the camp. In the second session, retired teachers were felicitated. Prant Karywaha of RSS Dhananjay Dhamane explained the lifestyle of teachers. Vishnupadanand Swami, Mathadhipati Sri Ramakrishna Math, guided about educational harmony.

Box

1305 teachers present

A total of 1305 teachers and non-teaching staff working at 44 Sanskar Kendras of this organisation, which is geographically the largest in Marathwada, have participated in this camp.