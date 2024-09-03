Indefinite Hunger strike at Kranti Chowk for reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rajshree Umbre Patil, from Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Shaurya Pratishthan Marathwada, started an indefinite hunger strike at Kranti Chowk on Monday for the different demands including the inclusion of Maratha community in OBC category.

Nearly 10 to 15 youths who came from outside the city in support of her, parked their vehicles at Kranti Chowk and suddenly started shouting slogans, causing a traffic jam on Tuesday evening.

The police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic. Rajshree Patil, women wing State unit president of Pratishthan, started the hunger strike on Monday afternoon.

She demanded that the Hyderabad Gazette should be implemented in Marathwada and Kunbi certificate should be given to the Maratha community on its basis.

Demands have been made to restore the EWS reservation previously applied to the Maratha community and to provide free education to the children of farmers and labourers labourers.

About 50 to 60 activists, office-bearers with the president of the organisation Balasaheb Aware came to Kranti Chowk around 5 pm on Tuesday to support the hunger strike. They parked their vehicles in the square and started shouting slogans. Due to this, there was a traffic jam at Kranti Chowk. Kranti Chowk Police and City Traffic Branch Inspector Amol Deokar along with the staff rushed there and removed the vehicles from the road and smoothed the traffic.

Box

Hunger strike until demands met

Rajshree Umbre, while guiding the activists said that Beed district had always taken a lead in the struggle for reservation of the Maratha community. She said that her hunger strike would continue until the demands are met.