Independence Day at Burhani Group of Schools

Aurangabad, August 18: The Burhani Group of Schools celebrated Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav with zeal. Society president Moiz B S Vajih, chief guest Muqeem Deshmukh and society Members were welcomed by the School band. The function was held at Burhani National Urdu High School, Pragati Colony.

It began by flag hoisting and releasing of tricolour balloons followed by singing of the National Anthem and seeking the blessings of Almighty Allah through a melodious rendition of Qirat. Various cultural programmes by Burhani Group of Schools were performed. The dignitaries delivered motivating speeches for the youth of today. The programme was attended by heads of all four schools under the aegis of the Burhani Group, students, parents and teachers. The programme culminated with a tree plantation drive wherein 75 trees were planted to signify 75 years of Indian Independence.