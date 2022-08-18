Independence Day at Little Flower School

Aurangabad, August 18:

Little Flower School celebrated the 76th Independence Day with great enthusiasm. The NCC cadets and School band escorted chief guest Rev Sr Arogya Mary, in-charge principal, vice-principal Rev Sr Antoniammal, headmistress (primary) Dorothy More, HM (Pre-primary) Rev Sr Alzira and Rev Sr Fatima to the dais.

Sr Arogya Mary hoisted the tricolour amidst the huge applause. The melodious National Anthem was recited by the school choir. She received the guard of honour and paid homage to the martyrs.

Speeches in English and Hindi were delivered by the students. The audience was inspired by patriotic songs and dances based on them presented by the students. The main attraction of the day was Fancy Dress competition of tiny tots of pre-primary section. Siddiqui Salwa proposed a vote of thanks.