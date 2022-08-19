Independence Day at New Radiant English School

Aurangabad, August 19:

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated in the New Radiant English School. Chief guest and director, Distance Education Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad Dr Razaullah Khan hoisted the flag. Md Iqbal presided. Shaikh Aamir and Maleeha Firdaus were guests of honour. School director M A Khan, A R Khan, principal Md Shafi were present.

The students presented speeches in Urdu, English, Hindi and Marathi highlighting the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters. They also presented songs and dance performance. SSC pass students of the year 2021-22 and the toppers were felicitated.