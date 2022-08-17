Independence Day at The MGM School, Padegaon

Aurangabad, August 17: Independence Day was celebrated at The MGM School, Padegaon. Principal Perminder Virdee hoisted the national flag followed by the singing of national anthem. The students chose to commemorate the day by engaging themselves in a short cultural programme comprising speeches, patriotic poems, songs and dances. The icing on the cake was the singing of Har Ghar Tiranga even as many Tirangas were seen flying. Virdee highlighted the supreme sacrifices of our most spirited freedom fighters during the freedom struggle and stressed keeping the independence intact in the years to come.

Arav Andhure proposed a vote of thanks.