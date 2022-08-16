Independence Day celebration at Nath Valley School

Aurangabad, Aug 16: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Nath Valley School. Director Ranjit Dass along with principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice–principal Dr Rajkumari Dixit and headmistress Sarabjit Das unfurled the tricolor followed by the recital of the national anthem and chanting of Jai hind.

Dass said that the torch of Independence has to be carried forward by the children who are the leaders of the future and the preparations must start today. Principal Dr Gupta inspired the young minds by giving a new definition to freedom, urging the children to give up the rat race and chase freedom to live a full and inspired life free from addiction of gadgets and work towards gaining knowledge beyond marks.

Sarita Nikalje and Asma Maghrabi highlighted the developments India has made and a pledge to refashion the country’s intellectual boundaries with values and cultural roots that India is known for. The sense of patriotism further intensified with a choir followed by a skit. Primary classes had a colorful event of drawing competition while the students of all the classes from 6th to 12th performed Shramdaan in the allotted areas. A group of students carried out a tree plantation drive.