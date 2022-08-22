Independence Day celebrations at Chaitanya Valley

Aurangabad, August 22:

Chaitanya Valley International School celebrated Independence Day with a great enthusiasm. The programme began with a March Past followed by flag hoisting and singing of the national anthem. Chief guest and divisional chairman (retd) Aurangabad SSC/HSC Board Ramesh Giri unfurled the flag. BhausahebTupe, Subodh Tupe, Sukanya Tupe were the guests of Honour, said principal Dr Sheetal. Various songs and dances presented by the students impressed the gathering of parents. Speeches by the students were confident and meaningful.

Giri praised the infrastructure at the school and the students’ performance. Director Satish Tupe congratulated the organisers.

Awards were given for the various activities conducted in school as well as for other competitions.