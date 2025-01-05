‘India aims at manufacturing semiconductor worth 500 billion dollars in 10-yrs’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Government of India has set an ambitious target of achieving semiconductor manufacturing worth 500 billion dollars by the end of this decade. This ambitious goal represents a fourfold increase compared to the current level of semiconductor manufacturing in India,” said secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy) S Krishnan after inaugurating two cutting-edge laboratories at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) in the city on Saturday.

They are the Digital India RISC-V SoC (System on Chip) Design Laboratory and the Digital India RISC-V Embedded System Design Laboratory, which represent a crucial step forward in the country’s ambitious drive to advance semiconductor technology. The newly inaugurated laboratories were established under the MEITy-Chips to Startup programme. Employment potential within sector In his inaugural address, S Krishnan emphasised the importance of initiatives like chips to startups in driving this collaboration.

The secretary reiterated the government''''s unwavering resolve to position India as a global leader in innovation. He emphasised the critical role of design engineers in the Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) domain and highlighted the significant employment potential within this sector. The secretary also engaged with researchers and students, underscoring the government''''s commitment to fostering a collaborative ecosystem that unites academia, industry and policymakers. Research addresses national priorities Executive Director of NIELIT (city) Dr Jayaraj Kidav expressed his gratitude to the government for its unwavering support.

“The country’s mission is to drive groundbreaking research that directly addresses critical national priorities. These state-of-the-art facilities will serve as a crucial catalyst in achieving this ambitious goal," he added.

Research project on Design & Development of Ultra-low power SHAKTI RISC-V

Group coordinator, MEITy, GoI Sunita Verma and executive director and registrar, NIELIT, New Delhi Headquarters Dr Sanjay Dhurander were the prominent persons who attended the inaugural ceremony along with scientists and students.

As part of this initiative, NIELIT (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), the National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli and the Indian Institute of Information Technology Tiruchirappalli are jointly undertaking a research and development project ‘Design and Development of Ultra-low Power SHAKTI RISC-V-Based Lightweight Edge AI Processor for Internet of Things (IoT)-Enabled Healthcare Applications,’ currently.