India creates history in global photography

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: India has etched its name in global photographic history as renowned wildlife photographer Baiju Patil has been ranked the number one photographer in the World at the prestigious Refocus Awards – America, New York (2025).

The highly respected global photography competition witnessed participation from photographers representing 109 countries across the world. Rising above all competitors, Baiju Patil secured the Gold Medal and First Rank, becoming the first Indian ever to achieve this remarkable global honour.

With a career in photography spanning over 37 years, Baiju Patil carved a distinctive identity in wildlife photography, both in India and internationally. His work reflects deep research, patience, and a profound understanding of nature. Through his lens, India’s rich and diverse wildlife reached global audience, earning admiration and respect worldwide.

Over the decades, Patil captured countless iconic images and was honoured with numerous national and international awards. Beyond photography, he is widely respected for mentoring wildlife enthusiasts and actively promoting nature conservation and environmental awareness.

The photograph that secured him the world’s top position was captured at the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary (Keoladeo National Park) in Rajasthan, often described as a paradise for bird lovers.

The image portrays a dramatic and rare moment: a snakebird (darter) emerging from underwater after catching a fish, while a Grey Heron, perched nearby, waits for the perfect chance to snatch the prey.

This extraordinary frame was the result of 15 days of relentless effort, patience, and observation, capturing a split second of raw wildlife drama that impressed the international jury and earned worldwide recognition.

This historic victory has brought immense pride to the country, engraving the nation’s name in golden letters on the global photography map. Baiju Patil’s achievement stands as an inspiration to photographers and nature lovers across the country.

In addition to his excellent photography, Baiju Patil also serves as the Head of the Photography Department of MGM University, further highlighting his multifaceted contribution to education, art, and society. India celebrates not just a photographer’s victory but a powerful story of dedication, vision, and passion for nature. Baiju Patil has been announced as the recipient of five international awards this year.