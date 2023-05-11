India emerges as fastest growing major economy in the world: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Public felicitation ceremony organized by the Team of Associations and Citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised India's economic transformation stating that the country is the fastest-growing major economy globally, and is becoming stronger every day due to the contributions of its people, especially youths.

Speaking at his public felicitation ceremony organized by the Team of Associations and Citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at Vande Mataram Sabhagruha on Thursday, Birla emphasized the economic empowerment of the nation's youth, women, and businessmen. He stated that their financial strength and empowerment would inject new energy and strength into the entire economic system, making the country more powerful and prosperous.

Birla highlighted the extensive Committee system in the Indian parliamentary system, which has empowered the legislature and increased accountability and transparency, strengthening parliamentary oversight. He emphasized that the Parliament is effectively discharging its role as the watchdog of public finance.

Birla mentioned that in the 75 years since India's independence, the country has undergone extensive political, social, and economic transformation. He credited Indian democracy and its democratic institutions for contributing immensely to the nation's progress. The Parliament of India has made several socially and economically progressive laws in the last seven decades to solve the problems of different sections of society, he added.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve, Minister for cooperation Atul Save, entrepreneur Ram Bhogle, Arpit Save, Mukund Kulkarni, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLA Haribhau Bagde, Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Prashant Bamb, Mahaveer Patni, Mansukh Zambad, Sanjay Kankaria, Shirish Boralkar and others were present.

Maharashtra has immense contribution

Birla acknowledged that various sectors in Maharashtra have contributed to the comprehensive economic and social development of India, laying the foundation for making the country a superpower. Birla noted that the state leads in tourism, education, technology and manufacturing. Maharashtra is seen as a symbol of positive change in the country, and the present era is an era of socio-economic change and innovation in the State.

Upgradation of Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway stations

Speaking on the occasion, union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve said that Rs 250 crore has been sanctioned for the upgradation of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station and Rs 175 crore will be allotted for upgradation of Jalna railway station. From the 400 vande Bharat express, the railway coach factory in Latur is manufacturing 120 Vande Bharat trains. A new line will be laid between Solapur and Dharashiv.