India is facing insult abroad due to BJP: CM

Aurangabad, June 8:

The chief minister Udhav Thackeray today took a dig of the BJP leaders and underlined that the photo of our country’s prime minister is being displayed abroad on garbage bin. The country is facing insult due to BJP’s current policy and their so-called or tinpot spokespersons. As per our Hindutva, Ram is in our hearts and provide work to the jobless.

The CM was addressing a mammoth gathering at the Swabhiman Sabha organised at Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal ground to mark 37th anniversary day of Shiv Sena’s Marathwada Shaka today evening.

Training his gun towards the BJP in reference to the much-talked burning issue of Hindutva, Thackeray said, “Who are you to measure our Hindutva. We considered them (to BJP) as friend for 25-30 years, today they have become arch rival. Besides, those to whom we looked upon as rivals or enemy, they extended their hand and gave an opportunity to develop a progressive and prospering Maharashtra.”

While in opposition the BJP was shouting slogans in the interest of Hindus. They were observing ‘bandhs’ to protest against the hike in prices during the Hindu festivals. Now, the prices have gone very high. The rupee is rolling each day.

Atal Behari Vajpayee reached in a bullock cart when the petrol price was increased by 0.60 paise. We wanted to see this BJP, said the CM adding that this is nothing but BJP’s drama to grab power and it has now become apparent.

Had we expected such BJP, “If the interest of Hindus are not being protected by staying in power? If the Kashmiri Pandits could not stay in Kashmir? If silence is maintained on seeing bodies?”

Referring to why the time has come for us to kneel down before the Muslim countries of the Central Asia, Thackeray said,” The country has been insulted due to the BJP’s so-called spokespersons. I fear where will this BJP attidue will lead the nation and Maharashtra in future?”

Aurangabad’s connection with Ayodhya

Thackeray then waged an attack on Devendra Fadnavis saying,” Fadnavis always say that nobody from Shiv Sena had been to Ayodhya to demolish Babri Mosque. However, I would like to remind him that Shiv Sena’s MP from Aurangabad, Moreshwar Save, along with team of Shiv Sainiks had been to Ayodhya. His son Atul Save is BJP’s MLA from the city. Save should go and tell Fadnavis that his father had been to Ayodhya or not?.