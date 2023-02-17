India marching towards becoming fifth economic superpower: Dr Khare

Aurangabad:

Noted defence expert and professor from the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University

Dr Vijay Khare said that “India is marching towards becoming the world’s fifth economic superpower, but the instability in the neighbouring country is also of concern. The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakan. Hence the four-point programme ‘Hope, Harmony, Peace and Stability’ taken by India to establish world peace is an applaudable positive step.”

Dr Khare was deliver a special lecture on the ‘G-20 Indian Presidency’ in the lecture series organised as a part of the G20 University Connect: Engaging Young Minds initiative, organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at its auditorium on Friday (February 17). The vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the function having the theme ‘ G20: The Multi-dimensional Perspective of Scientific and Cultural Heritage for Sustainable Development.'

Director of Symbiosis School of Economics Dr Jyoti Chandiramani said, “ One Earth. One Family. One Future’ is the centralised theme of the G20 Summit. The population of the world is 8 billion, out of which, 60 per cent population stays in G20 countries. Hence the summit will help in finding answers to the myriad global issues.”

“It is a matter of pride for the university to get a chance of participating in the G20 Summit. Henceforth, various programmes will be conducted during the whole year,” said Dr Yeole in his presiding speech.

A total of 550 volunteers from the Graduate section along with the NSS unit and 22 colleges from the city participated today. The prize distribution to the winners of various competitions conducted by the varsity on February 10 and 11 were also held on the occasion.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirasath, NSS Director Anand Deshmukh, Dr Syed Azharuddin, Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr Sadiq Bagwan, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, Dr Nirmala Jadhav and others were present on the occasion.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle made an introductory speech, Dr Mustajeeb Khan highlighted upon the competition and activities undertaken by the varsity, Dr Bina Sengar compered the proceedings and Dr Sayantan Ghoshal proposed a vote of thanks.