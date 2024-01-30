India Tourism sensitise young engineers on tourism and its significance in future India

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

India Tourism, Aurangabad celebrated the National Tourism Day by organising a lecture on ‘Sustainable Tourism in India’ for Yuva Tourism Club (YTC) of MIT Engineering College (Aurangabad), recently.

Professor of Institute of Hotel Management (IHM-A)

Dr. S. Krishna delivered the lecture. The faculties including Ar. Kuldeep Kaur Bhatia and Dr. P. Awsarmal also graced the function.

Through an interactive session, the YTC members were made aware of Sustainable Tourism; Responsible Behaviour; sensitised on the need of eco-friendly practices; carbon footprints and importance of community development etc, stated the India Tourism, Aurangabad.

The winners of the painting and the essay competitions were presented with awards. An "Art and Craft Exhibition" under "Meri Maati Mere Desh" was also organised in association with Anand Vidya Dham. Industrialist Ram Bhogle inaugurated the exhibition. Large number of students and participants were present on the occasion, stated the release issued by Malti Dutta, Assistant Director (India Tourism, Aurangabad).

The celebration concluded with a pledge of "Travel for Life" by the host and young members. The senior tourist information officer (TIO) Snehal Patil and her team took hard efforts for the success of the National Tourism Day celebration.