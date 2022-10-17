India went Digital. Estd. 2000…

Aurangabad: October 17 since the year 2000 is celebrated as the ‘Digital Society Day’ where the ‘Information Technology Act 2000’, the first law of the digital society in India, was notified and gave for the first time in the country, legal recognition for ‘electronic documents.’

Here is what experts feel about evolution of India as a digital society.

Post-Covid, when almost everything has shifted ‘online’, cybercrimes have also risen significantly and cyber awareness has become a need. Crimes like Phishing Scams, Website Spoofing, IOT Hacking are prevalent. False emails copy messages from a trusted business, and so what I suggest is to stop trusting your emails. Apart from this, people receiving threats online are becoming common. A good solution will be when people are made aware of how to deal with such situations and stay safe online.

Sahara Syed, Cybercrime intervention officer

I recently noticed how things have started to shift and jump to ‘digital’. Nearly 28 crore people are shopping from different E-Commerce Platforms, and I remember when I graduated in IT in 2012 and joined this digital marketing industry, Ecommerce was new to India. Now, we have AI-based websites. 60 crore smartphone users in India attract companies to invest in digital marketing as it gives every detail of your advertising efforts. Digital has become a new era, to every field and every human and is now a need.

Chandrakant Dhadave, Digital entrepreneur

Covid pandemic has created a new way of learning with the help of digital technology. Students' academic documentation, delivery of lectures, and easy access of educational data in digital form has become a mandatory part of the post-Covid era. Hence, the university has adopted ‘ERP’ learning management system, which is friendly, customisable and security friendly, making it the best ‘digital solution’ for any teacher.

This has also helped me to improve my ability, save my time and effort, thus, enabling me to engage my time in productive activities and has been a plus for me as a whole.

Kavita Soni, Educator

Since my childhood, I have seen frequent upgradations in the digital platforms. With time, people have completely jumped towards the media and encouraged digital media. For instance, wanting to watch a movie, we have OTT platforms, for instant food delivery we have an option of swiggy-zomato and similarly there are multiple examples which clearly indicate that technology and digital platforms have made people's work more convenient. I feel digital platforms are only good until and unless you are using them! Not in the way you're getting used by them.

(Compiled by Avleen Dhody).