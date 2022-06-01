India will be the fifth largest economy in the world

Aurangabad, May 31:

Everybody needs to make efforts to create a new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government is working hard through the Garib Kalyan Yojana. In the near future, India will emerge as the fifth largest economy in the world, said union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday.

The Central government has completed eight year under the leadership of PM Modi. Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, review of various State and Central government schemes was taken on the occasion. PM Modi addressed the beneficiaries of 16 schemes of 9 different ministries of the Center. Beneficiaries of Kisan Sanman Nidhi, Ujjwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Matru Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Rural and Urban), Jaljivan Abhiyan and Amrit, Swanidhi Yojana, One Nation One Ration Card, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat PM Jana Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Arogya and Health Centers and Mudra Yojana were present. PM also released the 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi amounting to over Rs 21,000 crore. MLAs Atul Save, Prashant Bamb, Haribhau Bagade, collector Sunil Chavan and beneficiaries were present.