Indian Cinema featured at Ajinta Ellora Film Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 10th Ajintha Ellora International Film Festival has highlighted the growing global presence of Indian cinema. Central Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, spoke on the increasing international recognition of Indian films, noting the role of cinema as a cultural influence. Jaju also highlighted India’s rich cultural heritage and expressed enthusiasm for the festival, particularly Ashutosh Gowariker’s masterclass. He assured that the government would continue supporting such cultural initiatives.

On the second day of the festival, masterclasses by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Ashutosh Gowariker provided insights into filmmaking. Dhulia discussed his experiences in the industry, while Gowariker shared his approach to historical films like Lagaan and Swades. The festival also showcased short films from the Marathwada competition and featured screenings of Little Jafna and Sajh. Tomorrow’s events include films such as Village Rockstar, Angmal, and Khadmod, along with a masterclass by Seema Biswas and a panel on Marathi cinema. The day will conclude with a documentary on Raj Kapoor.