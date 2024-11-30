Indian heritage shines bright at Stepping Stones Schools; Students from region showcase talent in Fazle Abbas Festival 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones Schools came alive with excitement and celebration as it hosted the 18th Fazle Abbas Festival on November 29. Themed ‘Celebrating the Heritage of India,’ the event brought together students from across the region to honour India's rich cultural and historical legacy.

Siddhartha Basu, known as the Father of Indian Television Quizzing, inaugurated the event. He conducted a thrilling quiz to test participants' knowledge, wit, and speed. Anil Kumar, Vice Chairman of CTR Manufacturing Industries was the chief guest.

The festival featured a captivating HAM (Half-a-Minute) competition for Grades 6 to 8. Students showcased their eloquence, quick thinking, and creativity in just 30 seconds.

Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) emerged as the champion in the quiz, with Cambridge School securing the second prize and Nyati's Samata International School, Shrirampur claiming the third prize.

In the HAM contest, Nath Valley School claimed the first prize, followed by SSHS in second place and Stepping Stones International in the third.

Principal Jayashree Kad commended the students for their enthusiasm and effort. The school management thanked Siddharth Basu and Anil Kumar for gracing the occasion and applauded the participating schools for making the event a success.