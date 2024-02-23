Indian organic farming is ideal for the world - Dr Mohan Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat has hailed India's traditional organic farming system as a model for the world, emphasizing its potential to address global agricultural challenges.

Speaking at the concluding session of an All India Rural Development seminar at Shri Kshetra Sarla Bet on Friday, Dr Bhagwat highlighted the unique characteristics of Indian agriculture. He stated that Indian farmers prioritize feeding the world over commercial interests, reflecting a deep-rooted cultural value and India's traditional organic farming methods, honed over centuries, offer a viable and sustainable alternative for global agriculture.

The seminar brought together 350 participants from 45 Indian states to discuss various aspects of rural development. The event focused on the Sangh's village development activities undertaken over the past 15 years through various initiatives like Gram Vikas, Prabhat Gram, and Akshay Krishi Parivar. Dattatraya Hosbale, Suresh Joshi and others were present.