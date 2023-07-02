CWC Qualifier: Cricket fraternity reacts to West Indies' shocking elimination from World Cup 2023

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Wasim Jaffer expressed their thoughts after West Indies failed to clinch a spot for the Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 which is slated to begin on October 5.

On Saturday, Scotland orchestrated one of the biggest upsets in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, defeating two-time World Champions West Indies in a Super Six clash by 7 wickets. This defeat marks the first time since 1975 that Caribbeans failed to seal World Cup qualification.

This result ensured that West Indies, who were crowned champions of the world in 1975 and 1979, can, at best, finish with only four points in the Super Six stage of the tournament.

After the defeat, Sehwag took to Twitter and was quite vocal about how talent is insufficient and how West Indies' management should improve and act free from politics.

"What a shame. West Indies fail to qualify for the World Cup. Just shows talent alone isn't enough, need focus and good man management, free from politics. The only solace is there isn't further low to sink from here," Sehwag wrote in his Tweet.

On the other hand, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir showcased his faith in the WI team and he still hopes that they will come back from this setback.

"I love West Indies I love West Indian cricket I still believe they can be the No.1 team in world cricket," Gambhir wrote in his tweet.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and shared an inspirational message for the WI team after they hit rock bottom.

"Such a shame that West Indies won't be there at the World Cup. Caribbean cricket has officially hit rock bottom. But when you hit rock bottom, only way is up," Jaffer wrote in his tweet.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra also came forward to express his views on the elimination of the Caribbean team. For him, WI's elimination didn't come as a surprise after witnessing their fall over the last few years.

"West Indies are out of the World Cup. Even though it isn't surprising...given how their standards have fallen in the last few years...it's still a little disappointing to see the erstwhile champions of cricket to become a spectator for a world event. Change is the only constant," Chopra wrote in his tweet.

Pakistan's most renowned pacer Shoaib Akhtar also expressed his disappointment after the West Indies' elimination.

"Very sad to see West Indies not qualifying for the Cricket World Cup," Akhtar wrote in his Tweet.

West Indies will now square off against Oman on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor