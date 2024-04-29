Twitter Down: Elon Musk-Owned App and Website X Down for Some Users Globally

X, formerly known as Twitter, users in India and worldwide reported that they are facing difficulties in accessing their desktop websites and apps as the Elon Musk-owned website experienced an outage on Monday, April 29. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, many users in India face glitches accessing X.

The website Downdetector indicated that over 600 people faced problems using X's mobile app and website globally. The downtime was reported from 12.45 to 1.15 PM on Monday.

Downdetector Graph on X Down:

According to the glitch-reporting website, many users from Indian cities like Jaipur, Delhi, Patna, Nagpur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and other metro cities are facing technical glitches while accessing X's social media apps and websites.

A user From the United States reported on X

Mayday, mayday. Twitter down.



(static) — MM  (@adgirlMM) April 29, 2024

Another Form India Shared Image on X (Twiter) Down:

Twitter X Down pic.twitter.com/khFzBAlpoP — 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚 𝙒𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝 (@Bluelagoon4u) April 29, 2024

Another User From Australia

EKaren strikes Twitter goes down in Australia. Lucky I have a VPN — Nick Heath (@nickthekahuna) April 29, 2024

A Twitter user reported that the X is down in Australia and using a VPN to post a tweet. "EKaren strikes Twitter goes down in Australia. Lucky I have a VPN," wrote a user handle named Nick Heath