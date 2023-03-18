Engineers Institute of India creates history with 72 students in TOP 100 GATE 2023 Results

New Delhi [India], March 18 (/NewsReach): Engineers Institute of India-EII has demonstrated once again why it is considered India's top coaching and training institute for GATE as GATE-2023 exam results are out. In the TOP 10 student list for the GATE 2023 Chemical Engineering-CH, 8 students achieved under 10 Top Rank & flash the fame of the institute at National Level.

A few days ago, the Engineers Institute of India-EII announced a list of its students who had pre-claimed spots in the TOP 10 student list for the GATE 2023 Chemical Engineering Examination. Several learners from their last session of Online Classes, Offline Classes, and Online Mock Test were named on the list and they would pass the GATE 2023 exams with remarkable AIR. Now that IIT Kanpur has officially announced the results for this year, 8 students from EII have successfully secured top rank at the national level and to name them, AIR-1 ROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR scored 92.67/100, AIR-2 HARSHIT GUPTA scored 85.67 /100, AIR-3 RAVI SHANKAR with 83.67/100, AIR-4 ANANTHANARAYANAN POTTI S scored 82.0/100, AIR-6 BIBEKANANDA SAHOO, AIR-6 KARTIK DILIP KUMAR CHADDARWALA, AIR-8 SATYASHEKHAR VELAMALA, and AIR-10 BIRUPAKHYA PATRO.

In addition to them, Rakhal Banerjee at AIR-11, and Haraprasad Dash at AIR-13 are two other students from the renowned Coaching Institute who performed well in this year's GATE exams. The Engineers Institute of India-EII results have provided much encouraging popularity in the GATE Coaching community and once again demonstrated why the Institute is the best GATE Chemical Coaching Institute in India. The EII also released a Toppers video intending to give students the valuable recognition and gratitude they deserve.

Additionally, the Engineers Institute of India-EII has historically achieved high success rates; Over the past decade, they have ranked 8-Rank under the top 10 in 2018, 9-Rank in 2019, 10-Rank in 2020, 7-Rank in 2021, and 8-Ranks in 2022.

To encourage merit students, institute provides merit scholarships based on Scholarship test performance and prepare them into best competitive environment with scheduled study plan.

Students from the Coaching Institute in New Delhi not only managed to make the TOP 10 students list, but they also achieved tremendous success in the TOP 100 GATE 2023 exam results, with 72 of their students earning the TOP 100 One of the most popular options for candidates looking to pass the GATE Examinations Chemical Engineering section is the EII GATE Chemical Coaching. The institute was successful in creating a new standard for GATE and PSU chemical engineering results.

The Engineers Institute of India was established in 2007 by Er. Rajesh Kumar Rajesh has managed to become one of the most popular coaching institutes for competitive exams like GATE, SSC JE/AE, and PSU. They cover every single aspect of preparation and are equipped with the best professors including Pradeep Kumar Singh and Priyant Choudhary as well as revised study resources for exam-oriented studies. The institute offers physical classes at its center in New Delhi as well as online LIVE courses and recorded video lectures to students across India to provide excellent learning opportunities for future engineers.

The Engineers Institute of India differs from its competitors in this field because it believes it provides students with the knowledge and skills they need to be persistent in pursuing their goals without having to break the bank on what they do differs from others. The sincerity with which this institute has served the student community has contributed to its success.

Hence, the Engineers Institute of India-EII, http://www.engineersinstitute.com is an all-inclusive destination for all your requirements if you are a candidate looking for GATE Online Coaching in Chemical Engineering. Hurry up! Fresh batch approvals have begun!

