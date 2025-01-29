Indian Politics needs young people in LS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Indian Politics need young population in Parliament. With tremendous and continuous advancement towards information technology/ artificial intelligence, we need effective policies on these subjects to legislate these domains, and for that we require young and qualified experts like you, to join politics,” said Vishal Prakashbapu Patil, an MP from Sangli constituency while addressing a huge gathering of students and staff members at MIT Manthan Hall recently.

He was speaking in a guest lecture on ‘Today’s Youth and Politics’ organised at MIT Manthan Hall as part of the ‘Golden Jubilee Lecture Series’ of Gramaudyogik Shikshan Mandal (GSM).

Vishal Patil said the main job of an MP is to formulate policies for the betterment of the future of Indians and for this, an MP needs consultation and ideas from people from all walks of life.

Dr Y A Kawade and Prof Munish Sharma expressed their gratitude to Vishal Patil.