Indigenous 4G technology gives India the advantage of technological sovereignty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its 4G service based on the indigenous C-DOT core along with connectivity integration, strengthening the Government of India’s vision of self-reliance. Speaking at BSNL’s Silver Jubilee event on Wednesday, General Manager Sanjaykumar Kesharwani said that indigenous 4G technology provides India with the benefit of technological sovereignty.

The event was held at the Sanchar Bhavan in CIDCO N-5, where celebrations included releasing balloons and a motorcycle rally. BSNL has activated 97,500 new 4G sites across the country, including 9,139 in Maharashtra. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 16 sites have been commissioned, 19 in Jalna, and 44 in Buldhana. These towers are powered by solar energy, making them the largest cluster of green telecom sites in India and an important step toward building sustainable infrastructure. These 4G sites include India’s largest group of solar-powered green telecom towers.

The event was attended by Deputy General Manager Dinesh Saatdive, Rajiv Khandekar, Prabhat Kumar, Harish Sable, Ranjan Dane, John Varghese, along with local officials and staff.

