IndiGo flights continue to be cancelled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The series of flight cancellations by IndiGo Airlines continues. On Friday, both the morning and evening flights to Mumbai were cancelled. Adding to the inconvenience, the flight to Delhi was also cancelled on the same day, disrupting the travel plans of passengers commuting to Mumbai and Delhi.

Many passengers had arrived at Chikalthana International Airport early in the morning to catch flights to Mumbai. However, upon learning about the cancellations, they had to return home. Evening travelers to Mumbai and Delhi faced the same situation. The sudden cancellations caused passengers to deal with the hassle of rebooking, arranging alternative travel, and postponing important meetings. Passengers are demanding smoother air travel services in the city, and with repeated flight cancellations, they expect the airline to provide timely updates and clear information before departures.