Indigo flights daily from tomorrow

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

Indigo will operate Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad flights from the city on daily basis from March 1.

Presently, only Air India and Indigo are operating from the city. Air India’s Delhi and Mumbai service is being operated regularly. However, Indigo flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were hampered after the third corona wave. In January, the number of passengers reduced, and the morning Delhi flight was canceled. Similarly, the evening services for Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were also disrupted. However, the Delhi flight was operated again daily from February 16 onwards and on alternate days for Mumbai and Hyderabad. Now, the flights for all these three destinations will be operated on a daily basis from March 1.

Attempts to restore both services

Attempts are being taken to restore the Bengaluru - Aurangabad and Ahmedabad - Aurangabad flights. The Bengaluru flight which hopefully should happen in the summer schedule while the Ahmedabad flight in June, informed the chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Sunit Kothari.