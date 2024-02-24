IndiGo to resume Ahmedabad-Aurangabad flights daily from March 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The IndiGo airline has agreed to resume daily flights between Ahmedabad (AMD) and Aurangabad (IXU) starting March 31, 2024. This follows a request from the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF).

The daily flights will operate under the following schedule, under two numbers, 6E 7456 departing Ahmedabad at 5:00 pm and arriving in Aurangabad at 6:50 pm, and 6E7455 departing Aurangabad at 7:10 pm and arriving in Ahmedabad at 8:55 pm. This news is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism and connectivity between the two cities, said Sunit Kothari, chairman, civil aviation committee and public relations committee, ATDF.