Indigo’s evening flight from Dec 1

Aurangabad

Indigo will resume the evening flight on Mumbai - Aurangabad - Mumbai route from December 1.

Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF)Civil Aviation Committee. Chairman Sunit Kothari informed that the Indigo sources have informed that the Mumbai flight which was canceled during the winter schedule will be operated once again from December 1.

The flight will start from Mumbai at 5.40 pm and will arrive at Chikalthana Airport at 6.40 pm. It will fly to Mumbai at 7.10 pm and will reach at 8.10 pm. The flight will be operated daily.

Earlier, the airline had to cancel the evening flight and started the morning flight to Mumbai on October 31. As there was no flight available from the city to Mumbai, there had been a demand from the passengers for it. The issue was pursued frequently by the airline officer and it borne fruits, Kothari said.

Presently, two flights are operated in the morning hours. From December 1, there will be the option of three flights for Mumbai for city passengers.