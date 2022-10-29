Indigo’s Mumbai flight in morning from tomorrow

Indigo’s Mumbai - Aurangabad - Mumbai flight which is presently operated in the evening hours will be operated in the morning from October 31 onwards. Moreover, Air India is also operating a morning flight to Mumbai and hence there will be no evening flight for city passengers now.

As per the new flight schedule, from October 31, the flight will start from Mumbai at 5.35 am and will arrive in the city at 6.35 am. It will fly for Mumbai at 7.05 am and will reach Mumbai at 8.05 am. Hence, the passengers coming to the city will have to wake up at around 3 am to catch this flight. The passengers staying in the city hotels will have to book the hotels in advance or during the night.

The chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Sunit Kothari said, the issue of evening flights for Mumbai is being pursued with Indigo and Air India. The passengers flow in the city is increased during the winter season due to weddings, corporate meetings, conferences, festivals and tourism. The number of passengers has also increased. Hence, there is a need for flights in the morning and evening. The city passengers can go to Mumbai and return within a day.

On the first day of the Aurangabad - Mumbai morning flight on October 31, in all, 220 passengers booked their seats. Similarly, the Indigo flights for Delhi and Hyderabad are fully booked for the next three-four days. The Aurangabad - Mumbai flight on October 30 and the next month will not be operated on Sundays, informed the Indigo sources.