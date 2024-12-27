Indonesian Consul General appreciate uniqueness of monuments in tourism capital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai, Eddy Wardoyo, explored the two iconic heritage sites during his visit to the Tourism capital on December 27. He visited the Taj of Deccan—Bibi Ka Maqbara—and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ellora Caves on Friday.

According to reliable sources, “The Consul General along with his wife and a consulate official arrived in the city on December 26 and after completing his official priorities on Thursday, he spent over an hour (from 10.30 am to 11.45 am) admiring the tomb of Dilras Bano Begum and exploring the monument's expansive campus, all without a guide, on Friday. The diplomat and his wife, both dressed in traditional orange floral-print tops and navy blue jeans, appeared captivated by the architecture and ambience of the site. Following this, the Consul General and his entourage proceeded to the Ellora Caves, where they spent an extensive two hours (from 1.00 pm to 3.00 pm) exploring Kailasa Temple (Cave Number 16). He was guided by a senior guide V K Jaiswal. The officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Ellora sub-circle) were also present.”

“ The Consul General explored every corner of the Kailasa Temple. He expressed admiration for the unique rock-cut architecture of the Kailasa Temple, noting its intricate carvings and sculptures. He and his wife also discussed the similarities between the Kailasa Temple and Indonesia's famed Borobudur Temple. The diplomat was deeply impressed by the historical and cultural significance of both sites. The Consul General then proceeded to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and left the city by evening flight to Mumbai,” said the sources.

It may be noted that India and Indonesia are celebrating 75 years (1949 to 2024) of diplomatic relations.